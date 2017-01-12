Police: Young child in California accidentally shot, killed

Authorities say a child in Central California accidentally shot and killed a young sibling.
Police in Chowchilla reported that the child was shot Wednesday afternoon when a handgun discharged. Authorities provided few details.
They say the child died on the way to a nearby hospital.
Chowchilla is a small community along State Route 99, a 40-minute drive north of Fresno.
Police Chief David Riviere says the death is a tragic reminder that parents should make sure weapons are kept out of reach from young children.
The investigation is ongoing.
