Sacramento man accused of killing tourists 38 years ago

A Sacramento man has been accused of killing two British tourists on a boating excursion from Belize 38 years ago.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2icV6S5 ) that 75-year-old Silas Duane Boston is awaiting trial for two counts of first-degree maritime murder in the 1978 killings of Christopher Farmer and Peta Frampton, both in their mid-20s. He was arrested Dec. 2 and has pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors say Boston, the operator of a tour boat, beat Farmer with a billy club before typing the couple up and throwing them overboard. Their bodies were found off the coast of Guatemala.
Farmer's 92-year-old mother in a letter introduced in federal court on Tuesday is calling for a speedy trial after waiting all these years to see justice for her son.
