Firefighter, civilian shot in East Dallas; search underway for suspect

DALLAS - DALLAS -- At least one firefighter and one civilian were shot when a gunman opened fire in East Dallas late Monday morning.

The injured firefighter underwent surgery at Baylor University Medical Center and is in critical condition. Sources say he has "coded three times." The civilian's condition hasn't been released.

Dallas police are still searching for the shooter in a neighborhood east of the Dallas Fire-Rescue Training Academy.

It all began at about 11:30 a.m. when the firefighter was called to a home in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue, near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

The City of Dallas confirmed that an ambulance was struck by gunfire as well.

Dallas police currently have a home surrounded on Reynolds Avenue, according to WFAA's Rebecca Lopez.

The department requested a "citywide assist," meaning it asked for the help of any available officer. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were at the scene early Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted that a fireman had been shot and officers were "pinned down by gunfire."

The Dallas Independent School District says no schools are in the immediate area of where police are searching.

In July 2016, a shooter opened fire in downtown Dallas, killing one DART and four DPD officers. Shortly after, WFAA covered Dallas Fire-Rescue crews receiving kits to help them during active shooter situations. The kits include bullet-proof vests.

