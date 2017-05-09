KXTV
Tad Cummins to appear in federal court in Nashville today

Local, state, and federal officials give an update on the Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas case. (4/20/17 NBC)

NASHVILLE - NASHVILLE, TENN. — Tad Cummins, the 50-year-old man charged in the kidnapping of a 15-year-old Middle Tennessee girl, is set to appear in court in Nashville on Tuesday, authorities said.

A hearing in the former Maury County high school teacher's case is set for 2 p.m. (central time) , a U.S. Marshal spokesman said.

Cummins was arrested on April 20 in California after a five-week, nationwide manhunt. Authorities allege he kidnapped his former student.

For weeks authorities worked to bring Cummins back to Tennessee to face the federal charges.

Cummins, who is facing charges in the Middle District of Tennessee, is being held at a Kentucky jail pending trial.

The teen was the subject of an Amber Alert after she went missing from Columbia, Tenn. She was found safe with Cummins in a northern California cabin.

Court documents say Cummins, who was the teen's former teacher, built a relationship with the girl and even threatened her, pressuring her to leave with him.

