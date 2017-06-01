Thief steals wallet of good Samaritans helping with Puyallup River rescue

Searchers look for a fisherman who disappeared in the Puyallup River near Sumner, Wash., May 29, 2017. (Credit: KING)

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Puyallup Police say that while two good Samaritans were trying to rescue a man who had fallen into the Puyallup River Monday, someone stole their wallet and keys.



Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that one of the stolen credit cards was used a short time later at a Shell gas station near Sumner.



Two people went into the river Monday to try to help a 46-year-old fisherman who had slipped and fallen into water while fishing with his wife and children.

When the two Samaritans returned to shore, they discovered someone had stolen their wallet, keys and sunglasses.



Rescue crews searched the river for two days but have not been able to locate the missing man. The search as been suspended. His family said the man can't swim and was not wearing a life jacket.

KING 5's Travis Pittman contributed to this report.

