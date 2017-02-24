Two arrested after man reports being tortured and held against his will

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A man told police that he was held against his will, assaulted and tortured, according to the Grass Valley Police Department.

The man went into the police department on Thursday at approximately 5 p.m. to report the incident, which he said lasted for the past two days. The incident reportedly happened in the City of Grass Valley at an unknown residence.

The investigation has led to two suspects being arrested, Layla Callahan, 22, and David Munoz, 25.

The victim has been treated for the injuries he suffered from the incident and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police.

Anyone with any information on the investigation is asked to contact the Grass Valley Police.

