Two people were shot and injured after a shooting occurred inside the packed Golden Corral Buffet restaurant, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The incident happened at 7700 West Stockton Blvd around 8:45 p.m. and it started between three people.

Two unidentified people had a verbal dispute with one other unidentified person, which led to one of the two people pulling out a gun and firing. Then the other person pulled out a gun and fired back at the two people.

One of the people involved was injured along with an innocent bystander.

They were both transported to the hospital.

Police say that the restaurant was full with families due to Valentine's Day. He also said it could have been "much worse".

