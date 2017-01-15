UPDATE: Sacramento police investigating homicide, looking for suspects

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday afternoon

The Sacramento County Coroner's office has identified the victim as Travis Gigoux.

The incident happened on Wallace Avenue and when the police arrived on the scene a man was inside the home with trauma to his upper body. Medical personnel provided assistance, but he died due to the severity of the injuries, according to the police press release.

The police say the man was assaulted and the investigation has identified that there was a physical altercation between the victim and the unknown suspect.

An arrest has yet to be made.

