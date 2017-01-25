Woman, 35 weeks pregnant, sentenced to jail for misdemeanor theft

Lakisha Wright (L) and a sonogram of her baby boy (R). At 35 weeks pregnant, a judge sentenced Wright to 14 days in the Smith County Jail on a misdemeanor theft charge.

TYLER - An East Texas woman nearly nine months into a complicated pregnancy was sentenced to 14 days in jail Wednesday. Lakisha Wright not only calls the judge’s ruling unfair – the expectant mom says it creates danger for her baby.

“I just think he wasn't fair and wasn't caring for pregnant women,” Wright said in an exclusive interview as she walked into jail.

Wright pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge and admitted she attempted to steal approximately $250 in items from the Wal-Mart in Lindale.

“It's a simple misdemeanor case,” explained Wright’s court-appointed attorney, Walta Staggers. “She knew she was wrong on and wanted to correct the situation.

On Wednesday, Wright appeared in Smith County Court at Law 2 – ready to accept a plea deal Staggers said she and prosecutors previously agreed on.

Under the deal, Wright would have served two years of probation and paid a $2,000 fine – all while avoiding jail time, according to the defense.

"Knowing that she'd be giving birth about the time she took a plea deal, we wanted to make sure it was a situation that she could give birth outside of jail,” said Staggers.

Judge Randall Rogers rejected the plea deal and replaced it with a 14-day jail sentence.

The expectant mom believes the judge's decision adds danger to an already high-risk pregnancy.

Wright’s baby, a boy, has Hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN). His case could be life-threatening, Wright said.

Due to the condition, Wright visits her doctor’s office 2-3 times each week for monitoring – something she can’t do while behind bars.

Wright’s attorney also questioned the level of specialty care available in the Smith County Jail, should her client go into labor there.

“I had to step up for this unborn baby,” Staggers said Wednesday. “This is a baby who could be born in the Smith County Jail that could pass away or be placed in state care.”

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith told CBS19 that jail staff, including a nurse, were aware of Wright’s condition and monitoring her situation closely.

Judge Rogers – who made headlines in 2015 for ordering a man to marry his girlfriend as a condition of probation – has not responded to multiple requests for comment on Wright’s sentencing.

According to Staggers, the Judge cited Wright’s criminal history as reasoning for his decision.

"Basically, he told us [it’s] because she had three back-to-back crimes,” Staggers said. “She did probation for those, but hasn't had any problems since then."

Online judicial records confirm Wright faced two felonies and one misdemeanor in Smith County between 1997 and 1999 – all of them disposed.

"I just hope this is a lesson learned,” Wright said of her first trip to jail. “I won't be back in here ever."

Meanwhile, the expectant mom’s attorney continues fighting to have her released.

"The better solution would have been to let her give birth, recover then report like she agreed to after the baby was born," Staggers said.

Because of the judge’s order, Sheriff Smith said he has limited power in this situation. However, Smith said he plans to expedite the process by granting the maximum allowed three days credit for every one day served. As a result, Wright could walk free as early as February 2 at 12:01 a.m.

