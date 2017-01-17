Woman arrested after offering sex at Turlock massage parlor

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A 36-year-old woman from San Gabriel was arrested on Tuesday for prostitution charges after offering sex to a customer at the massage parlor she works at, according to the Turlock Police Department.

The incident involving Xiuxiang Lin happened around 11 a.m. at the Golden Spa located at 638 Wolfe Avenue suite No. 2.

The Turlock Police Department arrived at the spa for a business compliance check due to their department receiving complaints and allegations of illegal sexual activity being done at the business.

Lin's arrest had been a culmination of several weeks of investigation regarding the complaints sent it.

Copyright 2016 KXTV