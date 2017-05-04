ABC10's Cristina Mendonsa.

Cristina Mendonsa is a versatile and accomplished journalist, writer, host, producer and entrepreneur. She currently anchors all three of ABC10's award winning evening newscasts, reports on all platforms within TEGNA, produces special projects and publishes articles on leadership and media.

While at ABC10, Cristina has earned Edward R. Murrow awards and EMMY awards for her reporting as well as recognition from the U.S Congress for a series on wilderness survival and the National Alliance on Mental Illness award for a series on mental illness onset in college-aged adults.

Before ABC10, Cristina reported and anchored for the No. 1 rated NBC affiliate in Denver, Colorado. While there, Cristina covered national politics and did award winning long form investigative journalism for KUSA-TV . Cristina also worked in several cities on the west coast in both radio and television as a political reporter, a consumer reporter and in general assignments. As an entrepreneur, Cristina started a successful fitness-oriented business as a way to pay for her undergraduate education in the late 1980's and in 2010, she launched a restaurant concept in Denver and then sold her partnership.

Cristina holds a Master’s Degree in Communications and Leadership from Gonzaga University of Spokane as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Journalism from Sacramento State University . Her master’s thesis consisted of a nation-wide study of journalist work habits. She is currently writing on a book on media evolution.

Cristina is a level 5 practitioner of the Krav Maga fighting system, a fan of the UFC and enjoys hiking, as well as traveling through California's various wine regions.

Please contact Cristina with any story ideas or suggestions at CMendonsa@abc10.com.

