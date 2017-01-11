Crystal Creamery honored by EPA for reducing waste from Modesto plant

Equipment at modern dairy plant with stainless tanks (Photo: Oskanov, Oskanov)

Crystal Creamery of Modesto, California, has been nationally recognized by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for their effectiveness in green sustainability.

The Modesto Bee reported that the company was given the annual Food Recovery Challenge National Innovation Award because of how it handles the sludge that's left after the making of ice cream, yogurt and other numerous dairy products - while also turning the waste into electricity and other uses.

The main Crystal plant is on Kansas Ave. in Modesto where the sludge is collected and then it's trucked to Fiscalini Cheese Co. which is west of Salida, CA.

The challenge for the award was part of a federal effort to reduce food waste that's estimated at around 37 million tons per year. Crystal has cut its total by 98 percent through various ways including recycling.

