ABC10's Dale Schornack. Photo by ABC10.

Dale Schornack anchors the week day editions of ABC10 News at 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dale, a veteran journalist, has covered a variety of major news stories including: Princess Diana's funeral, the San Francisco earthquake, the Los Angeles riots, Hurricane Andrew, Desert Shield in the Persian Gulf, the standoff at Waco, the Oklahoma City bombing, and multiple presidential campaigns.

Dale joined ABC10 from KSTW-TV in Seattle, Washington, where he was the main anchor for weeknight prime time newscasts and a special projects reporter. Prior to KSTW, he worked as an anchor/reporter for KDFW-TV in Dallas, Texas. Before that, he worked for KTSP-TV in Phoenix, Arizona, as a weekend anchor/weekday reporter.

Dale earned a Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, with a major in Journalism and a minor in Sociology.

Daleis an avid snow skier, loves to kayakand is a licensed ham radio operator.

You can email Dale at dschornack@abc10.com or follow him on Twitter and Facebook.

