Dead crow signals West Nile virus in Rosemont area

Could mosquitos in the Rosemont area in Sacramento be carrying the West Nile virus?

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District confirmed Wednesday that a dead crow tested positive for the virus in the area, which may mean mosquitos in the area could be carrying the same virus.

District spokeswoman Luz Maria Rodriguez told ABC10 that a hawk in Folsom also tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this month, but the hawk could have picked up the virus from somewhere else.

"The crow is a lot more significant, it signals the presence of West Nile virus in the area," Rodriguez said.

The district said they'll increase mosquito trapping and surveillance in the area to find mosquito breeding locations.

