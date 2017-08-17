Debate and prayer in front of Portsmouth's Confederate monument

The local branch of the NAACP speaks about why the Confederate Monument should be moved. (Photo: 13Newss Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Another protest took place in Hampton Roads over a Confederate monument, this time in Portsmouth.

Mayor John Rowe said he supports moving the 19th century monument off of High Street in Olde Towne. There were plenty of protesters who felt the same way. One of them is Danyelle Honore, who was in Charlottesville last week.

“I was there as my friend got beaten. I watched blood roll down her face,” said Honore.

She added that Confederate monuments, like the one in Portsmouth, symbolize pain.

“This monument, to us, is our history too,” Honore said.

Mayor Rowe said if the monument offends one person, that’s one too many.

“I’m advocating that we move the monument from this location to Cedar Grove Cemetery, which is our most historic cemetery,” he said.

However, there were others in the crowd not afraid to show and speak their opposition to relocating the monument.

“Where is it going to stop? George Washington? Thomas Jefferson?” asked Phil Sumrell.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with racism or slavery. It’s a memorial to veterans,” said Brian Taylor.

At no point did the rally get violent, but it did get heated.

“There shouldn’t be an argument. We’re talking about taking it from one place and moving it to another,” said Lou Gibbs with the Coalition of Black Americans.

The man Gibbs was speaking with didn’t seem to agree.

“If you put it in a cemetery I guarantee you most of the population is not going to see it, because they are not going to go there.”

The Portsmouth protest did end in solidarity, holding hands, as one religious leader after another said a prayer.

Rowe said he believes he has enough support from city council to move the monument to Cedar Grove Cemetery, and hopes it is moved by Christmas.

It's been a peaceful protest here in the City of Portsmouth. Respect, understanding, and knowledge has brought our community together. pic.twitter.com/6H7bO4llDU — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) August 18, 2017

