The recent accident involving Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter Maddie sparked safety concern discussions about all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

Since the incident, the 8-year-old who's vehicle reportedly flipped over into a pond, has regained consciousness and is awake. While her health is improving, a national conversation has started and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is investigating the incident according to USA Today.

For those who don't know, the CPSC covers all of the rules and regulations on ATVs, but they also have data highlighting some of the bad too.

More than 14,000 people have died in ATV accidents from 1982 through 2015, according to the 2015 CPSC report. Of those 14,000, the CPSC report also stated that about 3,163 of those ATV-related deaths were children younger than 16-years-old which represents 22 percent of the total number of reported deaths.

The State of California is in the top ten of deaths involving ATV accidents. California led in total deaths with 547 people between the years 1982-2008.

Despite the rate of deaths falling in recent years - with there only being 340 in 2015 from 832 in 2007 - injuries rose to just over 97,000 in 2015 from 93,700 the year prior, according to a CPSC study. Each year an average of 144 children died between 2001-2008 due to an accident.

The CPSC urges people to follow safety tips to keep children safe like making sure children younger than 16-years-old operate only youth model ATVs appropriate for their age range and never letting children younger than six on an ATV.

Though the Spears incident luckily did not end tragically, with the daughter recovering, this has brought to attention something that was not on people's minds and has had an affect.

