Delta High School student one of victims of botulism from nacho cheese at gas station

A Delta High School sophomore is one of the victims of botulism from the nacho cheese at a Walnut Grove gas station.

Jonathan Villasenor, 16, is new to Delta High School this year. The principal, Laura Uslan, said he's already made so many positive contributions to the school since he's been there.

The community is helping raise money for the family who are with him at Oakland Children's Hospital.

He's been in the hospital since the end of April.

