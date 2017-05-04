Derailment blocks Seattle-to-Sacramento Amtrak travel

A train derailment that damaged a bridge last week in the Castella area of northern Shasta County has temporarily halted Amtrak train service through the North State.

The Coast Starlight trains from Seattle to Sacramento have stopped operating north of Sacramento, the company said in a statement posted online.

The trains will continue to operate between Los Angeles and Sacramento.

Those traveling between Eugene, Oregon, and Seattle can still use the Amtrak Cascades trains, the company said.

Ten empty rail beds and box cars derailed, and there were no injuries or spills reported in the April 25 incident, a Union Pacific Spokesman said.

Anyone with Amtrak tickets to Redding, Chico, Dunsmuir, Klamath Falls, Oregon or Chemult, Oregon, should call 1-800-872-7242, Amtrak said.

The disruption should last through mid-May.

"As soon as possible is the goal but definitely mid-May," said Justin Jacobs, a Union Pacific spokesman.

Thruway bus routes 6111 and 6211, which travel between Chemult and the Redmond Airport, are canceled, while two other similar routes have added stops in Klamath Falls, Amtrak said.

