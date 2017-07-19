Detwiler fire continues to rage in Mariposa County

A surging wildfire raced through California mountains and foothills west of Yosemite National Park on Wednesday, forcing thousands to flee tiny, Gold Rush-era towns and wafting smoky haze over the park's landmark Half Dome rock face.

KXTV 6:27 PM. PDT July 19, 2017

