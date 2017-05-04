ABC10's Dina Kupfer. Photo by ABC10.

Dina Kupfer joined ABC10 in December 2012. She anchors ABC10 Mornings Monday through Friday.

Dina graduated from the University of Oregon (Go Ducks!), where she earned her degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Business. Dina spent most of her younger years in Reno, Nev., but she is no stranger to The Golden State. As a child, her dad's retail management job took them all over Northern California, including Shingle Springs, Sacramento, Vacaville and Susanville.

Dina began her television career at KRNV in Reno where she anchored news, sports and weather. She reported on notable stories such as the Reno Air Races crash in 2011; she was also on the fire lines during major wildfires including the Caughlin and Washoe Drive fires. During her time as a Sports Anchor, Dina covered Colin Kaepernick's college years at Nevada, and she anchored the weekly high school football show, 'Friday Night Lights.'

Dina wanted to be a news broadcaster since she was a little girl, and she is thrilled to be covering the latest news, weather and sports stories here in California's capital.

"My passion is telling stories and being an advocate for the community."

When she's not working, Dina likes to travel and explore the region mountain biking, skiing, running, wake boarding, dancing, rafting, hiking and camping. She is a girl who loves the outdoors!

"Lake Tahoe has a piece of my heart. In the summer, you can catch me kayaking or biking the beautiful trails around the Lake, and in the winter I love playing in the snow on skis or snowshoes."

Dina also enjoys spending time with her husband and their adorable French Bulldog, Brewski.

If you have a story idea, email Dina at dkupfer@abc10.com or reach out to her on Facebook or Twitter.

