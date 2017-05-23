Does Sessions recent memo have any instant affect on Sanctuary cities

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks during the daily White House press briefing March 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions announced new actions against sanctuary cities that seek Justice Department grants during his appearance. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions explained President Donald Trump’s executive order on so-called sanctuary cities, discussing certain jurisdictions and money those cities receive from the government.

The memo fell short of President Trump's initial notions to decrease funding from those who did not comply with the federal immigration enforcement.

"There's nothing new here accept [that] the Trump administration is going back on their January order," he added. "The Trump administration has appeared to ease up on sanctuary cities."

In the released two-page memo, Sessions stated "Jurisdictions that willfully refuse to comply with 8 U.S.C. 1373 (sanctuary jurisdictions) are not eligible to receive Federal grants."

This definition is more detailed in what could be affected, then the vagueness of the previous order. Despite that, some Sacramento officials feels this actually caters towards sanctuary cities who have been following the law.

"I think the city of Sacramento is better than I thought," said Luis Céspedes, lawyer and chair of the advisory committee at the Sacramento Safe Haven task force. "This memo not only is a retreat by the Trump Administration, but they understand that Judge Orrick was in compliance of the law."

Trump’s order, which was signed back in late January, appeared to take a harder stance on immigration. It was temporarily blocked by Judge William H. Orrick of the United States District Court in San Francisco who said the threat to cut all federal funds for sanctuary cities could be considered unconstitutional.

The recent memo now says only federal grants from the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security would be impacted and the Justice Department could possibly add new conditions to future grants.

"We are not going to lose federal funding," Céspedes added, "I don't think they can deny lawfully any grant issued for Department of Justice."

With Sacramento and other sanctuary cities being in compliance with the law, until the Trump administration enforces on what they previously ordered or a city breaks the law then nothing has changed in the immigration fight.

