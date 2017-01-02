Dog seriously hurts Tampa owners

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Legacy of "Disney Debs"
-
Starting Jan. 1, new gun laws go into effect
-
Fire ambulances pulled due to danger
-
Verify: Folsom Lake Water Levels
-
Warming up travelers' spirits
-
Local P.M. weather: Dec. 24, 2016
-
VA: Man forged medical documents
-
Golden State Warriors 'Dancing Mom' goes viral again
-
New law cell phone laws coming to California
More Stories
-
Chip Kelly fired as head coach of 49ersJan. 1, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
-
Sacramento police investigating homicide, looking…Jan. 1, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
-
New year brings notable California law changesJan. 1, 2017, 5:29 p.m.