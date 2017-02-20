Don Pedro Spillway expected to open Monday

Ripples of rain drops. (Photo: Mr_Twister, Mr_Twister)

Because of upcoming storms, the Turlock Irrigation Distract [TID] is preparing to open the the Controlled Spillway Gates at Don Pedro Reservoir.

In a press release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, the spillway isn't expected to open no earlier than 3 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 20. They sheriff's department is asking all residents living along the Tuolumne River to take the necessary steps to protect their property and livestock as Tuolumne River levels will rise quickly.

The sheriff's department also expects the TID begin de-energizing power lines along the Tuolumne River channel at approximately 10 a.m. They say the purpose of de-energizing power lines is to "ensure the safety of the residents as the Tuolumne River begins to rise quickly." The TID de-energization process will take approximately 18 hours, so not all of the affected services lose power at one time.

Sandbags are now available at the following locations:

City of Modesto – 501 N. Jefferson Street, Modesto (next to City Corp Yard at Washington and Elm)

Patterson Corp Yard – 16215 Baldwin, Patterson

Oakdale Fire Station – 325 E. G Street, Oakdale

Stanislaus County Corp Yard – 1716 Morgan Road, Modesto

(© 2017 KXTV)