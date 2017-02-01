Dozens of smokeless tobacco products recalled

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company has voluntarily recalled dozens of Copenhagen, Husky, and Skoal chewing tobacco, according to a release from Altria.

The recall was initiated after several consumers complained about find sharp, foreign metal objects inside their cans.

It notes a majority of cans were not affected, but the products are being pulled and returned to distributors anyway.

Consumers should contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

For a full list of affected products, click here.

(© 2017 WMAZ)