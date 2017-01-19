DPS: 16-year-old girl from California being sold for sex rescued by Arizona trooper

Rasheen Lamonte Adams and Chicha Nakita Harris booking photos. (Photos: MCSO)

PHOENIX - During a traffic stop, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper rescued a 16-year-old girl who was being sold for sex, officials said.

According to DPS officials, the northern Arizona trooper stopped a vehicle on Jan. 11 on northbound US 93 near Kingman. Inside the vehicle was a man, woman and a teen girl, later identified as being 16 years old.

The trooper, Jonathan Otto, said during a news conference Thursday that the vehicle had been traveling at a high-rate of speed.

When he approached the vehicle, Otto said he was met with an overwhelming smell of perfume, which later subsided to reveal a smell of marijuana, and a passenger wearing lingerie.

"That was something I've never encountered on a regular traffic stop," he said.

During a search of the vehicle, the Otto said he noticed signs of possible sex trafficking.

He later learned that the teen was a runaway from California and had been missing since November.

An investigation determined that the teen was taken from California, trafficked in Arizona and was on her way to be trafficked in Las Vegas before being rescued, DPS officials said.

Chicha Harris and Rasheen Adams, both 22, were arrested and, according to DPS, will be charged with custodial interference, sex trafficking of a minor and vehicle theft.

"The arrests made on January 11, 2017, are the result of an experienced trooper utilizing advanced training in the Interdiction for the Protection of Children and criminal interdiction techniques," Assistant AZDPS Director Lt. Col. Ken Hunter said in a release. "In this case, our trooper rescued a juvenile victim from continued exploitation and abuse in three states."

