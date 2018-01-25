HOUSTON - Devani Gonzalez, 21, drives around Houston with a dream.

"I want to be a police officer," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is a Dreamer, brought to the United States illegally by her parents through no fault of her own. One of 800,000 young people waiting to see what Congress and President Trump decide to do with DACA.

"It's the stress of not knowing if this is going to be your last day at a place you call home," said Gonzalez.

The clock is ticking for Dreamers. If there's no deal by March 5th, people like Gonzalez could face deportation.

"I know what I want to do, but I can't do what I want to do," said Gonzalez.

She just wants to stay and serve the city she calls home, a city in desperate need of more police officers.

"I want to protect a city that opened up their arms to my family and I," said Gonzalez.

She just graduated with a Criminal Justice degree from San Jacinto College. Gonzalez wants to be a Houston Police officer, but legally she can't. You need to be a U.S. citizen to wear HPD's badge.

"It gets me very emotional," said Gonzalez. "Especially when you hear my advisers and professors say you'd be a great police officer."

Unless Congress and the President come up with a DACA deal and one that leads to permanent citizenship for Dreamers, Gonzalez's dream will never come reality. She's praying for compassion.

"We're no different from their children or grandchildren, their siblings or family members," said Gonzalez.

She's still holding on to a dream she doesn't want to give up on.

"I just know one day it's going to happen," said Gonzalez.

