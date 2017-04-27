Dreaming in Trump's America

A look at the threats DREAMers face, their worries, hopes, challenges, and often uncertain futures. (April 27, 2017)

Oswaldo doesn't consider himself a "DREAMer."

"I think that, in my situation, I got no chance to dream," he told ABC10, sitting at a table on his back porch in the dark, his face illuminated only by a single light suspended above him.

Instead, Oswaldo uses his time to take action, and to make sure people know, regardless of his status, he's no different than a legalized American citizen.

"Regardless of my status, I’m a great asset to this nation," he said. "Regardless of my status, I can make a difference, and that’s what I’m doing every single day."

During his campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump said one of his first acts would be "to get all the drug lords, all of the bad ones" out of the country.

"We’re going to get them out, we’re going to secure the border, and once the border is secure, at a later date, we’ll make a determination as to the rest, but we have some bad hombres here, and we’re going to get ‘em out," Trump said during the third presidential debate in October 2016.

Trump made no secret of his ambitions to crack down on illegal immigration throughout his campaign, promising to increase patrols along our southern border and, most notably, build a wall. During his first few months in office, his administration has continued to voice "that people who are in this country, and pose a threat to our public safety, or have committed a crime, will be the first to go."

But while Trump has said the purpose of his executive order on border security and immigration enforcement is to rid the country of undocumented immigrants looking to harm American citizens, he’s been less clear on the fate of the nation’s more than 750,000 undocumented children.

"Right now, they’re protected as so-called ‘DREAMers,’ the children who were brought here, as you know, by their parents," ABC News reporter David Muir told Trump during an exclusive interview with the President during his first week in office. "Should they be worried that they could be deported, and is there anything you can say to assure them right now that they’ll be allowed to stay?"

"They shouldn’t be very worried," Trump said. "They are here illegally. They shouldn’t be very worried. I do have a big heart."

Juan Manuel Montes, a 23-year-old "DREAMer," heeded Trump’s advice, telling reporters he thought if he kept his nose clean, nothing would happen to him. Now, according to USA Today, Montes has become the first “DREAMer” to be deported since Trump took office.

Following Montes' deportation, Trump told the Associated Press that his administration is “not after the DREAMers, [they’re] after the criminals.”

But attorneys for Montes told ABC News that their client was protected under DACA, or the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals, which protects children of immigrants for deportation.

While the specific details of Montes’ case are still unclear, his deportation has only fostered the fears DREAMers have been living with since Trump took the presidential oath.

"Post election, I think that the atmosphere has been a little bit more tense than usual for our students," said Andrea Gaytan, the Director of the AB540 & Undocumented Student Center at UC Davis, which opened in 2014 as a one-stop shop for undocumented students and the surrounding community.

"There’s been a lot of uncertainty, a lot of anxiety," Gaytan said. "A lot of stress about not knowing what’s going to happen in the future. You know, when we opened, speaking just personally, I was a little nervous, like, will people actually come through the door under a gigantic sign that says ‘this is a center for undocumented people.’ Because there is still a lot of stigma around being undocumented, and it really takes a lot of courage for students to be open about their status because they don’t know how they’ll be judged or treated by other people."

For Miguel, an undocumented UC Davis student who immigrated to the United States with his parents when he was 9, the center helped relieve some of the anxiety he was feeling about his status, a feeling, he said, which has only intensified since Trump’s inauguration.

"The only undocumented people I knew was my family, and there was a lot of times I felt it was just me," Miguel said. "I think having the center made me realize that the experiences that I experienced — that I thought it was just me — a lot of students were going through the same thing. Yeah, it just really changed my perspective."

To get a pulse on how the right feels about the uncertain future of people like Miguel, and whether or not they agree with Trump’s aggressive stance on immigration, we spoke with one of northern California’s most well-known radio hosts, Phil Cowan, whose listeners range from moderate Republicans to Tea Party conservatives.

"I have heard in this debate I don’t know how many times, that these DREAMer kids come here through no fault of their own. How can we punish them?" Cowan said. "But I never hear anybody ask the follow-up question, which is: Well whose fault was it? Because it’s not the fault of California taxpayers. Yet, they’re being expected to pick up the tab, and I find that problematic."

This claim, that taxpayers are somehow footing the bill for the nation’s undocumented population, was one espoused by Trump during his campaign, but a report from the Pulitzer Prize-winning website, PolitiFact, said, while there are costs associated with illegal immigration, it is extremely difficult to estimate and produces dramatically different figures, depending on the source.

"My heart goes out to the DREAMer kids," Cowan said. "And I am among those, and many of my listeners will disagree, who believes that, once we get a handle on immigration — I think we have to control the border in order to do that — I have no issue with law abiding people who have been here undocumented for a long time staying, but, if they have committed crimes, felonies, I don’t care if they’re violent felonies or not, I think you have to go."

Oswaldo never planned on coming to the United States, but when his mother was diagnosed with cancer, the family had no choice. She wouldn’t be able to receive the treatment she needed in Mexico, so, when Hernandez was 14 years old, he made the journey across the border.

"When I share my story, I tell everyone: One of the greatest things of every single day in my life is coming home and knowing that she’s here and that story, maybe…more than most likely different if we had not taken that journey to the U.S," said Oswaldo. "There’s definitely a high-level concern, anxiety, since, you know, he was elected. I think I can speak for most of the people in my situation: election night was definitely difficult…for all of us. Because the level of uncertainty just went out the roof. We just don’t know what to expect anymore. And, as we see now, even with DACA, we have no certainty to prevent our deportation."