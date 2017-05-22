Drinking straws on request in Davis restaurants?

(Photo: Jupiterimages/Thinkstock)

You might have to ask for a drinking straw if you're dining in Davis soon.

The Davis City Council is scheduled to vote on a first reading of an ordinance Tuesday that would require Davis restaurants to ask customers if they want a straw -- and only provide them if requested.

If the ordinance passes a second reading June 6, the new drinking straw requirements would start Sept. 1.

That's the same day the Syrofoam ban, which passed last week, goes into effect.

Assistant Public Works Director Stan Gryczko said there has not been any pushback from the community.

© 2017 KXTV-TV