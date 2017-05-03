Driver killed on I-80 while changing tire in Roseville

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A man was killed on I-80 Wednesday afternoon in Roseville as he was changing the tire on his car, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. east of Riverside Avenue on I-80 eastbound.

CHP said a man in his 40s pulled over to change a flat tire on his Dodge Durango when he was hit by a driver of a Honda Accord who veered into the emergency lane.

The driver who collided with the man is suspected of a DUI, officials said.

CHP said they are not enforcing the carpool lane on eastbound I-80 from the transition in Sacramento County up to I-80 and HWY 65 intersection due to the collision. I-80 eastbound lanes 3 and 4 remain closed.

