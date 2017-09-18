Drone video captures progress of Oroville Dam spillway reconstruction

As we approach the fall and winter seasons, new video from the Oroville Dam shows crews working around the clock, seven days a week, hoping to rebuild enough of the main spillway before the start of the rainy winter season. (Sept. 18, 2017)

KXTV 5:30 AM. PDT September 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories