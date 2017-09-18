Drone video captures progress of Oroville Dam spillway reconstruction
As we approach the fall and winter seasons, new video from the Oroville Dam shows crews working around the clock, seven days a week, hoping to rebuild enough of the main spillway before the start of the rainy winter season. (Sept. 18, 2017)
KXTV 5:30 AM. PDT September 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Los Rios officer pepper sprays crowd following fight at high school football game
-
Hundreds mourn loss of Lincoln High student
-
Man arrested for DUI after fatal crash in Stockton
-
Memorial BBQ raises more than $2,000 for fallen sheriff's deputy
-
WNY Girl, Dog Become Internet Sensation
-
Lincoln Police chief promotes message 'we're human too' through viral Facebook post
-
83-year-old pushes suspect from roof after hours-long standoff
-
New Homecoming King celebrated for overcoming obstacles
-
How much money can police seize from citizens in California?
-
300 local soldiers depart to Middle East for yearlong training deployment
More Stories
-
Lincoln Police chief promotes positive message…Sep 17, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
-
Memorial BBQ, raffle raise more than $2,000 for…Sep 17, 2017, 5:53 p.m.
-
Overturned big rig briefly closes portion of I-5…Sep 17, 2017, 3:33 p.m.