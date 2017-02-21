Dry Creek evacuation advisory lifted

Dry Creek flooding. (Photo: ABC10)

An evacuation advisory for Dry Creek has been lifted.

According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, water levels will be continually monitored.

A voluntary evacuation was issued late Monday evening by Sacramento DWR and OES officials. Residents within the 100-year FEMA Dry Creek floodplain-area were advised to take necessary precautions with valuables, like moving them to high ground.

(© 2017 KXTV)