Eclipse Party: 8 must-have songs for your playlist

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

The Great American Solar Eclipse is Monday, August 21. We've compiled some of our favorite eclipse and celestial-themed songs to play at your eclipse watch party.



Here are our Top 8 Must-Haves:

1. Total Eclipse Of The Heart – Bonnie Tyler



2. Eclipse – Pink Floyd



3. Bad Moon Rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival



4. Here Comes The Sun – The Beatles



5. Ain’t No Sunshine – Bill Withers



6. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – George Michael & Elton John

7. Blue Moon -- Billie Holiday



8. Starman – David Bowie



If you love music as much as us, eight songs probably isn't enough for your Eclipse Party Playlist. Here are our other favorites that missed the cut, but you should still consider adding to your list:

You Are My Sunshine – Johnny Cash

Follow the Sun -- The Beatles

I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash

Mr. Blue Sky – ELO

When The Night Comes – Joe Cocker

Life On Mars – David Bowie

Rocket Man – Elton John

Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden

Moondance – Van Morrison

A Place In The Sun – Stevie Wonder

Walking On Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves

Sunshine Of Your Love – Cream

Space Oddity – David Bowie

Under The Cover Of Darkness – The Strokes

No Sunlight – Death Cab For Cutie

Blinded By The Light – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

How To Disappear Completely – Radiohead

December 1963 (Oh What A Night) – Frankie Vallie & The Four Seasons

Sound Of Silence – Simon And Garfunkel

Day And Night – Kid Cudi

Dancing In The Dark – Bruce Springsteen

Dancing In The Moonlight – King Harvest

You’re So Vain – Carly Simon

When Day Met Night – Panic At The Disco

Stars – the xx

Sun – Concrete Blonde

Hard Sun – Eddie Vedder

Follow The Sun – Xavier Rudd

2001 – Deodato

New Moon on Monday – Duran Duran

Walking On The Sun – Smash Mouth

Dark Night – Green River Ordinance

Total Eclipse – Iron Maiden

All Night Long – Lionel Ritchie

Aquarius (Let The Sunshine In) – The 5th Dimension

Steal My Sunshine – Len

Solar Eclipses – Hollywood Principles Featuring Dr. Awkward

