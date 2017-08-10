8 solar eclipse events in the Sacramento region to attend

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

The total solar eclipse will be making its debut in just a few weeks and if you're in the Sacramento area, there's places around the town you may want to check out for the event.

Dubbed the "Great American Eclipse", the astrological phenomenon is happening on Aug. 21. On average, a total eclipse is visible from any one spot on Earth about once every 375 years. In the U.S., it takes about 1,000 years for every place in the Lower 48 to be able to view a total solar eclipse. You must be in just the right place at just the right time under just the right weather conditions to observe the event.

To celebrate the rare event, people across the states in the path of the total solar eclipse will be hosting hundreds of parties and festivals. Unfortunately, California will only witness a partial eclipse but residents are celebrating regardless.

Here are 8 events to attend for the total solar eclipse in the Sacramento region:

1. The Powerhouse Science Center in Sacramento is hosting a Solar Eclipse Celebration with the Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society (SVAS). The event is free and starts at 9 a.m. Eclipse-themed planetarium shows start at 11 a.m. with paid admission. Solar eclipse glasses are sold out at this location.

2. Sacramento State University is hosting a viewing party at 9 a.m. on top of the American River Levee just north of the Hornet Bookstore. They will have a few telescopes with solar filters, some pin hole cameras and some eclipse viewing glasses.

3. The Davis Senior Center will holding a free presentation on the upcoming solar eclipse at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 10. The speaker, Chuck Hunt, is a retired physics and astronomy instructor from American River College. It's a good place to swing by to learn about what you'll be seeing on the day of the eclipse.

4. Explorit Science Center in Davis is holding an "83 Percent Party" free to the public and is hosting the Davis Astronomy Club for the event.

5. World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi is celebrating the total solar eclipse by hosting a variety of learning activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is selling solar eclipse viewing glasses.

6. If you get (VERY) lucky you may be able to land a spot for Total Eclipse HALO Tandem SkyDive. SkyDance SkyDiving is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to skydive during the total solar eclipse. The package includes an instructor camera with photos & video of the event, air transport to and from the jump location from Davis, California to Silverton, Oregon, solar eclipse viewing glasses, food, water, a camping Site, an after jump BBQ, & a T-shirt. The whole package costs $1,499. However, there's a currently catch. The skydiving location is only taking names on a waiting list as the spots are full. If there are cancellations, it's still possible to go.

7. The Great Valley Museum at Modesto Junior College is holding a public event. The members of the MJC Astronomy Club will be on hand to answer questions. The planetarium will have two shows scheduled that day at 8:30 a.m. (Back to the Moon) and 11:30 a.m. (Sunstruck). The cost is $5 per show. A sun telescope will be available.

8. The Modesto Library is having a get-together on the front steps of the building to view the solar eclipse from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

