A solar eclipse explained
On Aug. 21 we will see the first solar eclipse in the U.S. since 1979. Our graphic explains exactly what one is, shows it's path and some how-to viewing tips. By Ramon Padilla, Karl Gelles, Dann Miller, Walbert Castillo, Janet Loehrke and Sara Wise, USA T
WUSA 10:11 AM. PDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Residents in Oroville reeling after home destroyed by 'Wall Fire'
-
Wall Fire containment improves, evacuations still in place
-
Freelance photographer captures stunning 'Wall Fire' photos
-
Nearly 7,500 residents near Oroville warned to evacuate due to Wall Fire
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child
-
Butte County fire doubles in size
-
Interactive map shows if you're part of the Wall Fire evacuations
-
Oroville evacuation orders and warnings remain in place despite 'Wall Fire' progress
More Stories
-
As 'Wall Fire' evacuees start to return home, some…Jul 11, 2017, 5:11 a.m.
-
Donald Trump Jr. releases emails tied to Russia meetingJul 11, 2017, 8:18 a.m.
-
Pioneer Bridge resurface work underway through Labor DayJul 11, 2017, 8:06 a.m.