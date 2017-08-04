Don't click on this (unless you want to learn about the eclipse from 'Twilight Saga: Eclipse' GIFS)

Quick! Turn back! YOU DON'T HAVE TO CLICK ON THIS. (Photo: Handout, 2009 National Astronomical Observatory of Japan)

KUSA – If you clicked on this headline thinking something else was going to go down, quick! Leave while you can!

No … this isn’t news. And if you’re “hate reading” this, well … you’re still reading this. It’s ok to be a secret Twilight fan. No judgment here (regardless of whether you’re #teamjacob or #teamedward).

Without any further ado, here is the Aug. 21, 2017 solar eclipse explained using GIFs from “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” … because … well … why not?

A rare event

You might be wondering why every single news site on the planet is making a huge deal about the eclipse. There’s a simple reason: it doesn’t happen very often and at its peak, the eclipse will only last for a couple of minutes.

In fact, it’s the first time there’s been an eclipse that is just visible in the United States since we became a country in 1776.

The last eclipse in the U.S. was on Feb. 26, 1979. It was visible in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and South Dakota. The last total coast-to-coast eclipse visible in the U.S. was in June 1918.

If you miss this one, there will be another solar eclipse visible from Texas to New England on April 8, 2024. More eclipses will follow in 2044, 2045 and 2078.



So how does the science work?

Basically, an eclipse is what happens when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth – casting the world into an eerie “Twilight.”

The sun is 400 times wider than the moon but the moon is 400 times closer, so they appear to the human eye to be the same size, causing the phenomena of the eclipse.

Huge crowds

Departments of Transportation across the country estimate that the 2017 eclipse will be one of the biggest traffic events in history.

There are an estimated 12 million people who live within the path of totality – and 200 million within a day’s drive of it. This means packed highways in usually rural parts of the country.

Wyoming transportation officials warn not to stop on the highway during the eclipse, and to keep your eyes on the road rather than the sky.

Here’s more detailed look at what WYDOT has planned here: http://on9news.tv/2uxMcDk

Safety

Much like Medusa, you can’t just looked directly at an eclipse. Only, in this case, you won’t turn into stone. Instead, you could sustain serious eye damage.

So, NASA recommends taking the proper precautions. Here’s a look at what type of safety glasses you should make sure you buy: http://on9news.tv/2v0aUgt

And sure, maybe you’re like Bella and hate shopping.

But even if you do hate shopping, lots of retailers have eclipse glasses you can buy ahead of the big event: http://on9news.tv/2v0aUgt

The End

If you got all the way through here, well ...

