Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
California hikers encounter mountain lion
-
How the outlaw motorcycle club 'Hell's Angels' were ousted from Sacramento
-
Suspects wanted in deadly crash
-
Investigators continue search for driver after fatal I-5 crash
-
Man in wheelchair catches TriMet employee
-
Latest on the fatal I-5 crash
-
Yuba City man including parrots with his workout
-
El Dorado Hills teen doing special work for foster children
-
Local forecast: 6 p.m. Aug. 7, 2017
More Stories
-
Yuba City man transforms workout to include parrotsAug. 7, 2017, 11:01 p.m.
-
Police advising commuters to avoid intersection…Aug. 8, 2017, 6:06 a.m.
-
San Francisco street sells for $90K. Neighbors aren't happyAug. 8, 2017, 5:49 a.m.