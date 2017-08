ESRI eclipse map

Looking for the best place to enjoy the eclipse totality? Wondering what you'll see from your home?

This interactive map shows what you'll see from anywhere in America, and if you're in the path of totality, how long you'll be plunged into complete darkness.

If the map below isn't loading, you can view it here.

WATCH: Get prepared for the 2017 total solar eclipse

© 2017 KSDK-TV