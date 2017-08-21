Missouri couple ties the knot during total eclipse

Bryan Kluge from Wright City and Lauren Summerville from Fenton tied the knot during a small ceremony during the total solar eclipse. Photo credit: White-Klump Photography (Photo: White-Klump Photography, Custom)

A Missorui couple said "I do" and got some incredible pictures during the total solar eclipse.

Bryan Kluge from Wright City and Lauren Summerville from Fenton tied the knot during a small ceremony.

The couple has been together for almost nine years.

Today also happens to be Lauren's birthday making for a truly unforgettable day.

These photos come from White-Klump Photography.

Photos: Local couple ties the knot during total eclipse

