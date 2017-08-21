Solar eclipse gazing at the Capitol

(Photo: Anthony Cave)

Hundreds of people lined up at the state Capitol Monday, waivers in hand, for glasses to view the solar eclipse.

Officials from NASA, the California Energy Storage Alliance and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District were also there to educate people about energy awareness.

Dean and Donna arrived at the Capitol around 8:30 a.m. We asked them what they were looking forward to the most.

"Memories," said Donna. "I like watching other people's reactions," Dean replied shortly after.

Sacramento saw about 80 percent of the solar eclipse around 10:17 a.m.

Some lawmakers, back from recess Monday, peeked outside to see the eclipse from the second floor of the Capitol.

We even saw a few telescopes and cereal boxes.

