Solar viewers sold out in many Sacramento stores

Less than 24 hours away from the long-awaited solar eclipse, finding a pair of the cardboard glasses fixed with special tinted lenses needed to safely view the eclipse will be nearly impossible to find in the store.

Big box retailers like Walmart and Lowes in the Sacramento that were selling the glasses have since sold out.

If you’re willing to pay big bucks, about 25 times the $1 many stores were selling the glasses for, you may try private sellers on Craigslist. However, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) is warning people to buy approved solar viewers because knock-offs may not protect your eyes.

The World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi, California, claims to be one of the last places in about 80 miles that had the solar viewers. Museum employees said the museum sold more than 25,000 pairs for $1 each.

On Sunday, dozens of people called and came into the museum asking for the glasses which sold out their last 7,200 in just two hours on Thursday.

They are also handing out pamphlets and have a special hands-on instructional table on how you can make your own.

