The eclipse is viewed through a solar telescope and projected onto paper at the University of the Pacific in Stockton.

You might say Irene Camy was "wow" inspired.

"Oh my God, It's amazing," said Camy.

Camy was one of dozens who came to a grassy area on the campus of the University of the Pacific in Stockton to witness history like millions of others.

"I think this is the coolest thing," said Rebecca Bagalayos as she peered into a telescope pointed to the sun and moon.

Pacific IT staffer Shawn Kerns from the college's School of Computer Science organized the eclipse community event and brought out his own telescope for all to see.

"Not everyone has the ability to look at the sun through a solar telescope. So this gives them the opportunity to see the sun in a way they haven't seen before," said Kerns.

Kerns also handed out dozens of eclipse glasses so sky gazers could look at history in a safe manner.

As the eclipse peaked at it's 76% totality point for Stockton, Pacific professor Mari Guerrero noted the strangeness of it all.

"It's almost like hazy and the temperature dropped a little bit, too," said Guerrero.

