The solar eclipse is almost upon us!
If you haven't already planned out where you will watch the once in a lifetime event, Twitter has some suggestions.
This viral twitter thread pokes fun at all the eclipse maps that have emerged as the excitement around the event grows.
Need a pick me up or place to eat while watching the eclipse? These maps have you covered.
And of course, the best eclipse pun map.
For eclipse related coverage be sure to click here.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs