What to expect: Viewing the solar eclipse in Sacramento

Solar eclipse. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images) (Photo: Digital Vision., This content is subject to copyright.)

The last time something like this happened in the United States was in 1979, almost 40 years ago.

But after months of hype, this rare moment is finally upon us!

The highly anticipated solar eclipse is set for Monday, Aug. 21 and many people in the Sacramento area will see the eclipse; well at least part of it.

Dr. Rodolfo Barniol Duran, an Astrophysicist and Assistant Professor for Sacramento State's Department of Physics and Astronomy, says that here in Sacramento we're going to have a partial eclipse.

The partial eclipse is expected to start at 9:02 a.m. and end around 11:40 a.m.

But probably the most exciting part for people in the area is that at around 10:15 a.m. about 80 percent of the sun will be covered. Yes 80 percent.

What it means is that though we're not in the total eclipse pathway, prepare for some darkness because it will happen during the two-hour window.

Also, Duran cautions to not look directly with your eyes, but use the eclipse glasses being provided for eye safety and to capture the moment in its totality.

"You have to be very careful, never look at the sun with your naked eye," said Duran. "You will be able to see, with those glasses how the moon passes through the sun."

© 2017 KXTV-TV