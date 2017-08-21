What's the weather for the eclipse?

A man uses solar eclipse-viewing glasses to look at the sun.

So, Northern California is getting 80 percent of a total solar eclipse. Does that mean the temperature drops?

When the eclipse begins, the sky will be perfect when you view the solar eclipse this morning. The valley skies will be clear and temperatures will hover around 70 degrees when the eclipse begins at 9:03 a.m.

Temperatures may drop a few degrees as the moon passes in front of the sun, but nothing substantial.

REMEMBER: You must wear approved protective eyewear to view the eclipse.

