Will the solar eclipse affect Sacramento's energy grid?

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN)

The Aug. 21 solar eclipse, which will be a partial solar eclipse for the Sacramento region, won't have much of an impact on the local energy grid.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District said in a prepared statement last week that they've secured additional power to be able to meet demand once the eclipse reduces solar.

According to the statement, "SMUD does not anticipate any problems meeting the Sacramento-area community’s demand for electricity."

The timing of the eclipse, in the morning hours, is also less of a demand on the grid for California in general.

Roseville-based solar company Sunworks, which has projects across the state, West Sacramento City Hall for example, equates the eclipse to a cloudy day.

"It's really not much different from a cloudy day or a very rapid nightfall," said Sunworks CEO Chuck Cargile. "When the solar power isn't generating then the customers would be getting their power from the grid the way they normally would at nighttime anyhow."

