Teacher placed on leave for Trump piñata

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

KUSA - A teacher at a high school in Weld County was placed on leave following an incident with a Trump piñata.

President Donald Trump’s picture was placed on a piñata as part of a Cinco De Mayo event at a Roosevelt High School Spanish class, according to Weld County School District RE-5J Johnstown-Milliken officials.

Facebook photos allegedly show the piñata tied to a tree and a student with a bat in hand.

“This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High School or the school district.” Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster said in a post released on Facebook.

The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation by the school district that will begin on Monday.

9NEWS reached out to the teacher, who did not comment on the incident.

