KXTV
Close

UC system proposes first tuition increase in 6 years

Associated Press , KXTV 4:11 PM. PST January 04, 2017

The University of California Board of Regents is expected to consider a plan to increase tuition for the first time in six years.
 
University of California officials unveiled the plan Wednesday, saying that the proposed increases would be a modest way to boost mental health services, financial aid and faculty hiring.
 
Students currently pay $12,294 a year in tuition and fees. The proposal calls for a $282 increase in tuition and $54 increase in fees, bringing the new total to $12,630 starting in 2017-18.
 
UC spokeswoman Dianne Klein said financial aid would cover the increases for two-thirds of the system's California undergraduate students.
 
Critics have said higher tuition would put too much of a burden on students already struggling to finance their educations.
 
The Board of Regents meets Jan. 25-26.
 

Copyright 2016 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories