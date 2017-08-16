Emergency deer, antelope hunts approved due to Nevada wildfires

Deer (Photo: Bruce and Linda Johnson)

Nevada's Wildlife Commission has approved a series of emergency hunting seasons this fall to help reduce antelope and mule deer populations in parts of northeast Nevada ravaged by wildfires.

State wildlife biologists say fires already have destroyed more than 500 square miles (1,295 sq. kilometers) of crucial winter range in Elko County that will be unable to sustain enough food and habitat for existing herds this winter.



As a result, the commission agreed Saturday to issue 700 tags for female deer and 700 tags for younger antelope with horns shorter than their ears deer during the "emergency depredation hunts."



Two separate antelope hunts will be held between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. One antler-less deer hunt is planned Oct. 10-Oct. 31, and the other Nov. 5-Nov. 20.



Hunters can apply online beginning Thursday through Aug. 25 at www.huntnevada.com.

© 2017 KXTV-TV