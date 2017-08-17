Teacher shoots self at Lithia Springs High School

(Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA - A teacher shot himself in a classroom at Lithia Springs High School Thursday morning, school officials confirmed.

According to Douglas County School System spokesperson Nell Boggs, the teacher was alone in his classroom when the shooting occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Douglas County Police Sgt. Jesse Hambrick confirmed that no students were hurt in the incident.

Classes have been cancelled for the day, Boggs said. Students may be picked up by a guardian or parents, and buses will be available to take riders home.

The teacher's name and his condition have not been released. In a news conference, Dougas County School Superintendent Trent North said that he was married and had a child.

BREAKING: Superintendent speaks after teacher shoots himself at Lithia Springs HS #11Alive pic.twitter.com/ExEcL8NCl1 — Jennifer Bellamy (@JBellamyTV) August 17, 2017

A police spokesperson said that grief counselors would be provided for students and staff.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

PHOTOS: Teacher shoots self at Lithia Spring high



© 2017 WXIA-TV