Selena Gomez reveals she received kidney transplant

Selena Gomez attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM and SWAROVSKI on September 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Selena Gomez said she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus, a chronic inflammatory disease.

Gomez wrote in an Instagram post confirmed by her publicist early Thursday that she has been somewhat out of the spotlight this summer because she was recovering from the procedure. She called the transplant "what I needed to do for my overall health."

The post didn't reveal Gomez's current condition or say where or when the procedure took place. Gomez's publicist declined to release more information.

Gomez says the donor for the kidney was television actress Francia Raisa. The Instagram post includes a picture of Gomez and Raisa holding hands while lying side-by-side in hospital beds. Gomez also posted a picture of a scar on her abdomen.

Gomez also shared a link to the Lupus Research Alliance website.

